Mayor de Blasio Heads to Albany For ‘Tin Cup Day’

ALBANY (AP) -

Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 7:47 pm |

Mayor Bill de Blasio heads to the state Capitol on Monday to testify at a legislative hearing on municipal government, an annual day of begging for local issues known as “tin cup day.” Expect fireworks as legislative critics use the opportunity to criticize the Democrat, who has tussled repeatedly with the Republican majority in the state Senate.

Last year, the mayor faced withering criticism for the city’s plan — later blocked by lawmakers — to impose a fee on shopping bags. The year before he was forced to come to Albany twice to defend his control over the schools.

This year’s questions are likely to focus on the city’s contribution to its beleaguered subway system.