Regional Briefs – February 1, 2018

Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 7:17 pm |

Feds Threaten Funding to NY Over ‘I Love NY’ Signs

ALBANY – The 500 “I Love NY” tourism signs installed by the Cuomo administration along highways is costing the state $14 million in federal funding, The Associated Press reported. The Federal Highway Administration on Thursday ordered Cuomo to remove them, saying they were unsafe. He refused.

Coffee Urn Outside Courthouse Causes Scare

NEW YORK – A coffee urn left in a milk crate near a Manhattan courthouse by caterers for a film shoot on the steps Thursday morning caused a brief scare after it was mistaken for a suspicious package, The Associated Press reported. The bomb squad responded but quickly determined it was safe.

Man Rescued From Icy Stream After Crash

THURMAN, N.Y. – Firefighters rescued a man Wednesday night an hour after he crashed his SUV into an icy Adirondack stream, The Associated Press reported. Giles Jennings, 75, was trapped in the water until a passerby spotted him and called for help.

College Creates State’s First Slavery History Database

NEW YORK – John Jay College has compiled the state’s first slavery records index, providing records dating from 1525 through the Civil War, WNBC reported. The database includes 35,000 records, documents and narratives that identify individual slaves and their owners.

NYC Bill Would Keep Felons From Running for Office

NEW YORK – The City Council is considering a bill to bars felons from running for office, WCBS reported. Sponsor Richie Torres of the Bronx says “public office is a privilege, it is not a right. It is not an entitlement.” Second chances, he says, should mean the ability to enjoy life as a private citizen.

208 Troopers Graduate From NY State Police Academy

ALBANY – A graduation ceremony Wednesday welcomed 208 troopers to the ranks of the New York State Police, The Associated Press reported. It was the 206th class to graduate from the Basic School and brings the number of active troopers to nearly 5,000.