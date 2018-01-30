Rabbi Hershel Billet Appointed to U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 8:12 pm |

Rabbi Hershel Billet. (AIPAC/Screenshot)

Rabbi Hershel Billet, of Young Israel of Woodmere, was appointed to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, the office of U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer announced today. The commission aims to protect U.S. cemeteries, monuments and historic buildings in Eastern and Central Europe to ensure they are properly protected and preserved.

Rabbi Billet has served as the Rabbi of the Young Israel of Woodmere, the largest shul in the Five Towns, for over three decades. He has also served as President of the Rabbinical Council of America.

The U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad is an independent government agency comprised of 21 members. The Commission has two core missions: to identify and report on cemeteries, monuments and historic buildings in Eastern and Central Europe that are associated with the heritage of U.S. citizens, particularly endangered properties; and to obtain, in cooperation with the Department of State, assurances from the governments of the region that the properties will be protected and preserved.

“The USA is made up of citizens who represent a melting pot of people from different ethnic, religious, and racial backgrounds,” Rabbi Billet said. We are all united as Americans but we are also all unique because of our diversity. We must never forget from where each of us has come. Therefore, it is a great a great honor to be nominated to serve on The US Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad. I am grateful to Senator Schumer for giving me this opportunity.”