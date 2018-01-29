Gov. Murphy Puts NJ Back in Environmental Pact

TRENTON (AP) -

Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:57 pm |

New Jersey’s new Democratic governor ordered the state to rejoin a regional environmental pact on Monday, reversing a decision by former Gov. Chris Christie.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order to put New Jersey back in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which will cause electricity rates to rise. It mandates the state to begin negotiations with the initiative’s nine current member states to determine how New Jersey should re-enter.

The RGGI is a cap-and-trade program whose aim is to reduce carbon emissions from power plants. The money it raises through taxation is distributed to participating states to finance clean energy programs.