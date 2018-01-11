Regional Briefs – January 11, 2018

Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 7:05 pm |

State Police to Deploy Aerial Drones Across NY

ALBANY – New York state troopers are getting more eyes in the sky. Eighteen drones will be deployed throughout the state to assist with disaster response, traffic and crime scene photography. The equipment will also perform jobs too hazardous for humans.

19 Localities Split $10M From State for Consolidating

ALBANY – Nineteen local governments across New York are splitting $10 million for dissolving a village within their boundaries. The largest amount is the $540,000 going to the town of Seneca Falls for dissolving the village of the same name. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pushed consolidation to eliminate bureaucracy and cut costs.

Trains Rolling Again in And Out of New York

NEWARK – NJ Transit trains are rolling again in and out of New York’s Penn Station after service was suspended for an hour Thursday because the Portal Bridge was stuck in the open position, The Associated Press reported.

Firefighters Rescue Dog From Icy Pond

MULLICA, N.J. – Rescuers saved a dog Wednesday after it fell through the ice on a frozen pond, The Associated Press reported. Video shows cold water rescue units launch a boat and get Quincy, a German shepherd, out of the water. The dog managed to walk away.

Clerk Foils Robbery After Being Doused in Hot Coffee

JERSEY CITY – A gas station clerk foiled a robbery Wednesday by trapping a female in his store after she dumped a pot of hot coffee on him and swiped money from the register, The Associated Press reported. Alicia Harris, 42, still had the coffee pot in her hand when officers arrived.