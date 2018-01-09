Egypt Sentences 23 to Life in Prison Over 2013 Violence

CAIRO (AP) -

Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 1:49 pm |

An Egyptian court has sentenced 23 alleged Muslim Brotherhood members to life in prison on charges linked to the unrest that followed the 2013 military overthrow of an elected Islamist president.

The court sentenced another 223 defendants to 15 years on similar charges, which included belonging to a terrorist group, murder, and planning attacks against the state. Another 22 got three years, and 109 were acquitted.

The suspects were arrested when security forces raided a 2013 sit-in held to protest the removal from power of President Mohammed Morsi, Egypt’s first freely elected leader and a senior Brotherhood figure. Morsi has been jailed and sentenced to death.

The Brotherhood won a series of elections following Egypt’s 2011 uprising but is now outlawed as a terrorist group.

Tuesday’s ruling can be appealed.