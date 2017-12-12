Swedish Police Probe Attempted Arson at Jewish Cemetery

HELSINKI (AP) -

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 5:04 pm |

Police in Sweden say they are investigating an attempted arson at a Jewish cemetery.

Remnants of two glass bottles with flammable contents were found Monday near the chapel at the cemetery in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city.

It is unclear when the bottles were thrown, but police think it was between Friday evening and Monday morning.

Malmo police spokesman Nils Norling told Swedish broadcaster SVT that if there was a fire, it wasn’t a major one.

Jewish community spokesman Fredrik Sieradzki says there were no injuries and the chapel wasn’t damaged.

The discovery followed the arrests of three people for allegedly throwing firebombs at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Goteborg on Saturday.

A protest in Malmo of the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Friday included anti-Semitic slogans.