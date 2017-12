Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 8:37 pm |

Mrs. Rivka Werdyger, the wife of yblch”t Reb Yisroel Aryeh Werdyger, a well-known Gerer chassid and askan from Boro Park, passed away on Shabbos.

The Levayah will take place this evening, Motzei Shabbos , at Shomrei Hadas , 3803 14th Ave, Brooklyn, NY , at 9:15.

Yehi zichra baruch.