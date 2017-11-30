Regional Briefs – November 30, 2017

Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 7:28 pm |

‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ Founder Dies After ALS Battle

PELHAM, N.Y. – The man credited with founding the viral “Ice Bucket Challenge” that swept the country in 2014 died Saturday after a yearslong battle with Lou Gerhig’s disease, The Associated Press reported. The bucket belonging to Anthony Senerchia, 46, is on display at the Smithsonian.

Man Arrested for Threatening To Kill GOP Congressman

SYRACUSE – A man who threatened to kill a Republican congressman and his family over anger at net neutrality laws was arrested Wednesday and charged, The Associated Press reported. Patrick Angelo, 28, called the Washington office of Rep. John Katko and left a threatening voicemail.

2017 New Jersey Governor’s Race Second Most Expensive

TRENTON – The just-completed governor’s race was New Jersey’s second most expensive, with spending at $79 million, The Associated Press reported. The costliest race was in 2005, between Democrat Jon Corzine and Republican Doug Forrester, at $88 million.

$150M Transit Project Begins Near Woodbury Common

ALBANY – Work got underway Wednesday on a $150 million effort to reduce traffic in Woodbury Common, The Associated Press reported. The Thruway also plans to install cashless toll booths at the nearby Harriman toll.

Police Release Bodycams Of 2 Officers Shooting Man

BRONX – Police on Wednesday released badycam video by two officers showing they repeatedly yelled at a man who had stabbed two security guards at a homeless shelter to drop the knife and then fatally shot him when he took a step toward them, The Associated Press reported. Cornell Lockhart, 67, had a history of mental illness.

Suspect in Shooting at Crowded Mall Arraigned

WALLKILL, N.Y. – A gunman who fired in a Middletown mall crowded with shoppers was arraigned Wednesday, the Times Herald-Record reported. Michael Perez Rodriguez turned himself in after police released video showing him entering the mall.