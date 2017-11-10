Cuomo: New Regulations Boost Workers’ Scheduling Protections

ALBANY (AP) -

Friday, November 10, 2017 at 1:58 pm |

The Cuomo administration says it’s implementing new regulations that require employers to pay workers extra when they’re called in at the last minute.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the state Department of Labor’s new regulations address the practice of scheduling retail and other workers with short notice.

He says the regulations establish a 14-day advance-notice standard for scheduling and provide two hours’ extra pay for last-minute assignments. The new rules also provide for extra compensation when workers have to be on stand-by or for last-minute cancellations.

Ted Potrikus, president of the New York State Retail Council, said the new regulations still allow flexibility for employers.

The regulations on “just-in-time” and “call-in” scheduling go into effect in early January after a 45-day comment period starting Nov. 22.