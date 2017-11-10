Man Dragged for 2 Blocks in Deadly Road-Rage Incident in Bay Ridge

BROOKLYN -

Friday, November 10, 2017 at 12:20 pm |

A man was killed after being hit by a car and dragged for two blocks in an apparent road-rage incident in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, two vehicles were involved in a collision at 3rd Avenue and 65th Street, the New York Police Department said. The passenger of one vehicle, 65-year-old Gavriel Mardaknayevy of Brighton Beach, got out of the car, which was being driven by his wife, and attempted to confront the driver of the second vehicle, whom police have identified only as a 55-year-old male. When Mardaknayevy walked in front of the second vehicle, the driver accelerated, striking Mardaknayevy and dragging him for two blocks, until 67th Street.

Mardaknayevy was transported to Lutheran Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 55-year-old male was arrested but has not yet been charged.