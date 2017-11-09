Obamacare Sign-Ups Top 600k in First Week

WASHINGTON (AP) -

The government says more than 600,000 people signed up for Affordable Care Act coverage in the first week of open enrollment season, and nearly 8 in 10 of those were current customers renewing their coverage.

About 23 percent were new consumers, according to figures released Thursday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

So far, sign-ups seem to be running about the same pace as last year, despite Trump administration cutbacks in advertising and enrollment assistance for consumers. The numbers cover the period Nov 1-4.

The HealthCare.gov website serving 39 states is running smoothly.

Open enrollment ends much earlier this year, on Dec. 15.