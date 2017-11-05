Hagaon Harav Steinman, Shlita, Released From Hospital

YERUSHALAYIM -

Hagaon Harav Steinman, shlita, in a 2015 photo. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)

After a full week of hospitalization, with Klal Yisrael across the world davening for his recovery, Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, was released to his home in Bnei Brak Sunday morning.

The release from the hospital was after a marked improvement in the condition of the Rosh Yeshivah, b’chasdei Shamayim. Harav Steinman, shlita, was hospitalized in Maayanei Hayeshuah Hospital since last Sunday, with a slight fever.

The family thanked the medical staff for their devotion to the Rosh Yeshivah, which enabled his release.

Many tefillos were held across the world on behalf of Harav Aharon Yehudah Leib ben Gittel Faiga, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.

Despite the release, family members of Harav Steinman urge all to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Rosh Yeshivah, to regain his full strength. In the next few days, the Rosh Yeshivah will not receive people.