Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 4:57 pm |

Rabbi Yonah Blumenfrucht, center.

Rabbi Yonah Blumenfrucht, z”l, a talmid and devoted Member of the Board of Directors of Yeshiva Torah Vodaath, passed away Sunday.

The Levaya will take place this evening, Sunday, at Beis Medrash Emunas Yisroel, 4310 16th Avenue, at 7:00 pm and continue to Khal Sasregen, 1279 East 24th Street, at 8:30 pm.

Kevura will take place at Floral Park Cemetery, 104 Deans Rhode Hall Road, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852.

Yehi zichro baruch.