BDE: Rabbi Mendel Freedman, A”h, Principal of Bais Yaakov of Baltimore

The Baltimore community was plunged into mourning with the petirah of Rabbi Mendel Freedman, a”h, principal of Bais Yaakov of Baltimore, on Shabbos morning.

Rabbi Freedman, 68, served as principal of the Bais Yaakov for over thirty years.

In recent years, Rabbi Freedman underwent surgery and treatment several times, for life-threatening illnesses.

The levayah will be held Sunday morning at Bais Yaakov High School, 6302 Smith Avenue.

Rabbi Freedman is survived by, lhbch”l, his wife, four sons, four daughters and many grandchildren.

Yehi zichro baruch.