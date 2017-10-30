Barge Breaks Free During Storm, Crashes Into Bayonne Shore

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Monday, October 30, 2017 at 5:34 pm |

A very large barge apparently broke free during a powerful storm and has “crashed” into the Bayonne shoreline.

The city’s emergency management office posted on Facebook that the barge came to rest at the foot of West 21st Street.

Powerful winds downed tree limbs and power lines one day after the storm moved across New Jersey on the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.

There were 5,318 homes and businesses without electricity in New Jersey as of late Monday afternoon. Most are Jersey Central Power and Light customers in Morris and Ocean counties.

Forecasters say strong winds will persist through the day. The National Weather Service says west winds of 15 to 25 mph could gust to 50 mph before decreasing by dusk.