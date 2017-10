NEW YORK (AP) -

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is banning the advertising of alcohol beverages on all New York City buses, subway cars and stations.

The MTA board voted Wednesday on the ban, which takes effect in January. Ads for beer, wine or spirits are no longer being accepted.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said the agency can easily make up the loss in revenue.

The MTA banned political advertising in 2015. Tobacco advertising was banned in 1992.