NYC Health Officials Probe Legionnaires’ Cluster in Queens

NEW YORK (AP) -

Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 7:11 pm |

New York City health officials are investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in Queens.

The city’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced that 12 cases of the disease have been confirmed in downtown Flushing in the past two weeks.

Officials say the patients ranged in age from the late 30s to late 80s and most had serious underlying health conditions. Five are currently hospitalized and are recovering. Seven were discharged from the hospital. No patients have died.

The health department says it is testing water from all cooling tower systems within the area.

Symptoms of the disease are similar to the flu. It is treatable with antibiotics.

Officials say there are 200 to 400 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the city every year.