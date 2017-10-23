Russian National Guard Officer Kills Four Comrades, Shot Dead

MOSCOW (AP) -

Monday, October 23, 2017 at 5:47 pm |

The Russian National Guard says one of its officers shot and killed four other servicemen at a barracks in the Russian republic of Chechnya before guards fatally shot him.

The agency said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that the incident happened Monday in Shelkovskaya, a Chechen village.

It said the officer fired on his comrades inside the National Guard barracks, then was shot and killed by guards on duty there.

The National Guard says a panel would be set to investigate the shootings.

The slayings come less than a month after a Russian soldier fatally shot three other servicemen during drills and wounded two others. He was tracked down and killed.