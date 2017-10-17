Nearly 3K Abedin-Sent Government Emails Uncovered on Weiner’s Laptop

NEW YORK (New York Daily News/TNS/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 8:29 pm |

Anthony Weiner is still putting his estranged wife in legal danger.

State Department officials, in a three-page court filing last week, informed the watchdog group Judicial Watch that 2,800 government-related work documents were recovered from Weiner’s laptop.

The documents came from Huma Abedin, one of Hillary Clinton’s top advisers, and emerged last year as investigators probed Weiner’s unrelated criminal activity, for which he will serve a 21-month prison term starting Nov. 6.

“This is a disturbing development,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Our experience with Abedin’s emails suggest these Weiner laptop documents will include classified and other sensitive materials.”

Judicial Watch brought a lawsuit in May 2015 after attempts via the Freedom of Information Act failed to produce State Department business emails sent or received by Abedin using a nongovernment email address.

But the cache of documents may not provide a treasure trove of information, as the court papers noted “a significant portion of these documents may be duplicative of material already reviewed and processed.”

According to reports last year, Abedin originally claimed she had no idea how the glut of emails wound up on her husband’s laptop.

She did not surrender the computer to State Department investigators when turning over other devices with government correspondence.

But the Weiner laptop popped up as a major issue in the final days of last year’s presidential race.