Regional Briefs – October 15, 2017

Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 7:35 pm |

‘El Chapo’ Judge Orders Some Prison Changes

BROOKLYN – The judge overseeing Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” Guzman’s trial ordered Thursday that a second computer and a slot for passing legal documents be added to a visiting room, The Associated Press reported. The defense says Guzman, who twice escaped prison, is held in inhumane conditions.

Thief Steals $58,000 Worth of iPhones

NEW YORK – Police are hunting a man who passed himself off as a messenger boy to steal $58,000 worth of iPhones from an Apple store, The Associated Press reported. An employee handed over three boxes of iPhone 7s; he then fled in a white Ford van.

News Report Leads Man to Old Shirt, $24 Million Jackpot

NEW YORK – A news report led an East Orange man to check lottery tickets he had stuffed in an old shirt, and one was a $24 million winner, The Associated Press reported. Jimmie Smith, a retired security guard, claimed the New York lottery jackpot two days before the prize would have expired.

Ex-President George W. Bush To Be Honored at West Point

WEST POINT – Ex-President George W. Bush will be honored at West Point on Thursday with the Thayer Award for reflecting their motto of “Duty, Honor, Country.” Ex-President George H.W. Bush also received it, marking the first time a father and son get the award.

Hospitals Replacing Machines To Reduce Terror Risk

NEW YORK – Twelve NYC hospitals agreed Wednesday to replace radiologic devices that could be used in a “dirty bomb” attack, The Associated Press reported. It costs $500,000 to replace the machines used for blood transfusions and cancer research.