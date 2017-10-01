$3.5 Million Renovation of Avenue J Library Unveiled

Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 5:26 pm |

Councilman David Greenfield sits in the plaza of the Midwood Library.

MIDWOOD - Renovations to the children’s section of the Midwood Library are set to begin in 2018, after two years of funding was secured by Councilman David Greenfield, the Brooklyn Democrat said Sunday.

The library, located at Ave. J and East 16th Street, had previously been renovated after Greenfield secured funding for a new plaza, thousands of new Jewish books and Sunday hours.

“This is one of the best libraries in our community,” Greenfield said. “Thousands of children visit Midwood Library each week, but the children’s floor is inadequate and out of date. That’s why I’m funding a complete, top-to-bottom renovation of the second floor children’s area.”

Greenfield shared with Hamodia an early schematic design of the project, which is set to include more computers, more books, and more meeting areas, as well as a brand new play area for toddlers.

“The most important thing to me is that the library is kid-friendly, so we encourage children to read,” Greenfield said. “That’s why we’re going to have a toddler play area and kid-safe computers with filters. We’re even going to put in a space for stroller parking.”

The Brooklyn Public Library system issued a statement thanking Greenfield “for his generous funding and continued support of Midwood Library.”