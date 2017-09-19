Coyotes Surround Dog Walker in New Jersey Town

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 6:45 pm |

SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey are warning that a pack of coyotes surrounded a dog walker and attempted to snatch the dog.

The confrontation took place last Thursday on Oak Road in Saddle River. Police say approximately five coyotes circled within a 6-foot radius of the person and the small leashed dog. The pack ran off when a passing motorist honked the horn and got out of the vehicle.

State wildlife officials are investigating.

Officials advised walkers and joggers to carry an air horn or a walking stick as a precaution.