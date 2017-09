Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 6:13 pm |

Utility workers check the cables as they work to reestablish power in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Key West, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Following Hurricane Irma, parts of Miami still haven’t had power restored, as Rosh Hashanah fast approaches.

The FPL (Florida Power & Light) company is attempting to restore power to all Miami kehillah members before Rosh Hashanah.

Anyone who is still without power and whose house does not have its own electrical problem preventing connection, should text Yoseph Rotenberg at 305-610-4099. He will be giving addresses to an FPL crew and they are working to get the community back on.