Regional Briefs – September 18, 2017

Monday, September 18, 2017 at 6:10 pm |

Fiscal Group Gives NY State An ‘F’ for Budget Practices

ALBANY – New York state’s financial practices get a red “F” in a new 50-state report from a fiscal watchdog group, The Associated Press reported. The Chicago-based group Truth in Accounting faulted its high pension and healthcare obligations, as well as its high tax burden.

Gov. Cuomo Wants Tougher Rules for Credit Reporting Firms

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday proposed tougher state regulations for credit reporting agencies such as Equifax in the wake of the massive hacking of their computers, The New York Times reported. Agencies must now adhere to the same consumer protection rules imposed on banks and insurance companies.

Bar Group to Campaign for NY Constitutional Convention

ALBANY – The New York State Bar Association will kick off a campaign Tuesday in support of a constitutional convention, which voters will decide on Nov. 7, The Associated Press reported. Many critics oppose the convention, arguing it would be a boondoggle for corrupt Albany insiders.

Two Men Charged for Paintball Shot at Police Cruiser

HOLMDEL, N.J. – Two men were arrested Saturday for shooting with a paintball gun at a police cruiser who had just ticketed them for speeding, The Associated Press reported. The car fled but was spotted in neighboring Matawan a short time later. Police found two paintball guns, paintball ammunition and CO2 cartridges inside, along with a stolen knife.

NJ Demo Candidate Promises Free College at Cost of $400M

TRENTON – New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate said Monday that his free college plan will cost taxpayers $400 million — on top of the $1.3 billion in new taxes his other promises would cost, The Associated Press reported. Phil Murphy faces Republican Kim Guadagno, who promises to lower property taxes, on Nov. 7.