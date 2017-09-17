Want up-to-the-
כ"ו אלול תשע"ז
| Sunday, September 17, 2017
Community
Thousands Daven Selichos at the Kosel
Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 2:53 am |
כ"ו אלול תשע"ז
Thousands of
mispallelim
flocked to the Kosel to
daven
Selichos
, early Sunday morning. Jews of Askenazic descent began to recite
Selichos
Motzoei Shabbos or Sunday morning – as per the various
minhagim
– joining their Sephardic brethren who have been doing so since Rosh Chodesh Elul. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)