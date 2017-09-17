Thousands Daven Selichos at the Kosel

Thousands of mispallelim flocked to the Kosel to daven Selichos, early Sunday morning. Jews of Askenazic descent began to recite Selichos Motzoei Shabbos or Sunday morning – as per the various minhagim – joining their Sephardic brethren who have been doing so since Rosh Chodesh Elul. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)