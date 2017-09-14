Jewish Mother and Daughter Mistaken for Muslims and Beaten

Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 5:29 pm |

NEW YORK - A Jewish mother and daughter were assaulted at a Queens subway station Wednesday afternoon by a drunk man who mistook them for Muslims.

The incident was reported by the Daily News, citing police sources, and was later confirmed to Hamodia by an NYPD spokesman.

The suspect, Dimitrious Zias, 40, purportedly yelled, “Get out of my country, you dirty Muslim!” as he viciously punched the mother 57, and daughter, 37.

Zias was arrested at the scene of the crime – the 67th Ave. subway station in Rego Park -and charged with assault as a hate crime.

Zias had a previous arrest, in 2015, for which he was sentenced to five years’ probation.