Egypt: 2 Conscripts, 5 Terrorists Killed in Northern Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) - Egypt’s military says two conscripts and five terrorists have been killed in a shootout at a military checkpoint in restive northern Sinai Peninsula.

Military spokesman Col. Tamer el-Rifai says the shootout, which also wounded two terrorists, took place early Wednesday morning after a militant wearing a belt of explosives attempted to “storm” the checkpoint. He gave no further details.

Security officials said the attack took place just outside the border town of Rafah and that the two conscripts died when the suicide bomber blew himself up.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Egypt has for years been battling terrorists in northern Sinai, who are now led by a local affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group.