Business Briefs – September 6, 2017

Selling With the Enemy? Kohl’s to Open In-Store Amazon Shops

NEW YORK (AP) – Kohl’s says it will open up Amazon shops within 10 of its stores, making it the latest department store operator to make a deal with the e-commerce giant. Shoppers will be able to buy Amazon devices, such as the Fire tablet and Amazon Echo. They can also schedule someone to come to their home to install products.

Despite the growth of online shopping, most retail transactions still take place in physical stores.

Postal Woes Demand Jump In Stamp Price to 60 Cents

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Postal Service would need to boost prices for mailing letters and packages by nearly 20 percent if it hopes to have enough cash on hand to avoid bankruptcy. That means the price of a first-class stamp could jump from 49 cents to nearly 60 cents, the biggest one-time increase in its history. The post office is seeking to raise stamp rates beyond the rate of inflation. Bulk-mail rates also could be affected, straining budgets for many states that distribute election ballots by mail.

Want to Try Before You Buy? These Online Retailers Let You

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon is set to launch a service that lets customers order clothes, try them on at home and pay only for what they keep. But Amazon is actually late to the party. Several online startups have offered try-before-you-buy options for items including jewelry, clothing, glasses and more. It makes shoppers less nervous about buying online, the companies say, and also gives people a chance to touch and try on a necklace or shirt before splurging.