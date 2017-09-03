Regional Briefs – September 3, 2017

Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 7:21 pm |

Police in Bronx Stun Gun Death Cleared

BRONX – A state probe Thursday cleared the NYPD of any blame in the death of an emotionally disturbed Bronx man subdued with a stun gun since the person had threatened officers with a bottle, The Associated Press reported. The family of Ariel Galarza, 49, plans to file a civil action suit.

Runaway Cow Rams Police Car

MEDFORD, N.Y. – A runaway cow rammed a police car trying to corral it Friday before being tranquilized and returned to its owner, Newsday reported. The brown-and-white cow was seen trotting through the streets of Long Island a day after it was reported missing.

Assembly Speaker Heastie to Teach College Part-Time

ALBANY – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is headed back to school as a part-time faculty member at Monroe College’s Bronx campus, The Associated Press reported. The Bronx Democrat will teach personal finance course.

Construction Noise Complaints Way Up in NYC

ALBANY – The number of complaints about construction noise in New York City is way up, according to a new report by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, The Associated Press reported. Nearly 38,000 complaints were called into the city’s 311 line in 2015, compared to 14,000 in 2010.