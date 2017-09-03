BDE: Rav Meir Yaakov Bernath, Z”l, Rosh Hakahal of Erloi

Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 11:16 am |

Harav Meir Yaakov Bernath. (Moshe Goldstein)

YERUSHALAYIM - The Erloi community in Eretz Yisrael mourns the petirah of the Rosh Hakahal of their community Harav Meir Yaakov Bernath, z”l, who was niftar on Sunday after a short illness. He was one of the closest Chassidim of the Erloi Rebbe, zy”a.

He was noted for his works of tzedakah and chessed, as well as helping refurbish kevarim in Europe, notably of the Erloi Rabbanim and forbearers.

The levayah will be held Sunday night from his home in Bnei Brak to Yerushalayim, where it will pass the Erloi beis medrash. Kevurah will be on Har Hamenuchos, near the kever of the Rebbe, zy“a.

As Reb Meir Yaakov was niftar childless, all are asked to learn Mishnayos in memory of Meir Yaakov ben Yeshayah.

Yehi zichro baruch.