Regional Briefs – August 29, 2017

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 8:07 pm |

NJ Lawmaker Defends Photo With Confederate Flag

WANTAGE, N.J. – A New Jersey assemblyman defended a photo he shared of himself and his wife Saturday standing by a Confederate flag, NJ.com reported. Parker Space captioned the picture, “If the South would’ve won, we would’ve had it made,” adding, “Hope no one is offended! LOL.”

Christie: Texas Opponents Of Sandy Aid ‘Hypocrites’

NEWARK – New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Monday that Texas lawmakers seeking federal aid for Harvey victims are “hypocrites” for voting against Sandy aid in 2012, The Associated Press reported. He hopes Texas doesn’t endure the delayed relief his state did.

Family of State Trooper Killed By Car Sues for Negligence

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. – The family of a state trooper struck by a car while giving directions to a lost trucker is suing both drivers, the Post-Star reported. Timothy Pratt was killed in 2016 speaking to the trucker who was stopped in a median.

Out-of-Uniform Cop Spurs Princeton Lockdown

PRINCETON, N.J. – An out-of-uniform police officer with a holstered gun led to a warning Tuesday about an armed man on Princeton University campus, The Associated Press reported. The Ivy League school quickly determined the man was an officer escorting a group of teens on a tour of the university’s art museum.