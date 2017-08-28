Preparations, Renovations in Uman Ahead of Rosh Hashanah

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 3:06 am |

Renovations at the site of the tziyun of Rabi Nachman in Uman. (Ichud Breslov Uman)

It may only be the beginning of the month of Elul, but preparations in Uman, Ukraine, just a few weeks ahead of Rosh Hashanah, are in full steam.

This coming Rosh Hashanah, as every year, tens of thousands from all over the world, from all walks of Jewish life, are to travel to Uman to spend Rosh Hashanah near the kever of Harav Nachman of Breslov, zy”a, who had asked his Chassidim to travel to his kever for Rosh Hashanah.

A view of the renovations.

(Ichud Breslov Uman)

Renovations included the kever compound, as well as the adjacent places where the thousands gather to daven.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning of a measles epidemic in Romania and throughout Europe. It considers Ukraine to be an “endemic transmission” country for measles, and several cases of measles have been reported near the Ukrainian border. Ukraine is considered a fertile environment for measles transmission due to a low rate of vaccination in-country, although clinics report being well stocked with MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccines.

Those who will be traveling to Uman are advised to check that they are up to date with their vaccinations.