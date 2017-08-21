U.S. Stock Indexes Inch Higher After Back-to-Back Down Weeks

Monday, August 21, 2017 at 8:43 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks inched higher Monday, as the Standard & Poor’s 500 index steadied following back-to-back losses the last two weeks.

This week may be a calmer one for the stock market, after an uncharacteristically bumpy stretch shook what had been an incredibly smooth ride higher for stocks this year. Few market-moving events are on the calendar this week, and the highlight will likely arrive when central bankers from around the world gather in Wyoming as the weekend approaches.

The S&P 500 rose 2.82 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,428.37 after it and other indexes flipped between small gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 29.24, or 0.1 percent, to 21,703.75, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 3.40 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,213.13.

Companies are mostly done reporting their results for the spring quarter, and their growth in profits was stronger than analysts expected. Not only that, businesses also reported higher revenues.

One potential highlight could be the upcoming gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for central bankers, economists and policy makers. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank head Mario Draghi are both expected to speak at the symposium, which begins Thursday and is hosted by the Fed’s regional bank in Kansas City.

Another wild card for markets may lie in Asia, where U.S. and South Korean forces on Monday started their annual joint military exercises. Tensions are higher than usual with North Korea, and Pyongyang in the past has responded to the drills with weapons tests and a string of belligerent rhetoric.

In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi index dipped 0.1 percent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4 percent and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 fell 0.5 percent, Germany’s DAX lost 0.8 percent and the FTSE 100 in London slipped 0.1 percent.

In the U.S., mining companies helped to lead the market after prices for metals and other commodities rose. Freeport-McMoRan had the biggest gain in the S&P 500, up 58 cents, or 4.1 percent, to $14.73. Not far behind was Newmont Mining, which rose 78 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $36.61.

Gold rose $5.10 to settle at $1,296.70 per ounce, silver rose 2 cents to $17.02 per ounce and copper gained 4 cents to $2.98 per pound.

Dividend-paying stocks were also strong, with real-estate investment trusts the best-performing sector of the 11 that make up the S&P 500. Investors snapped up dividend-paying stocks as bond yields fell on Monday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped to 2.17 percent from 2.20 percent late Friday. The two-year yield slipped to 1.30 percent from 1.31 percent, and the 30-year yield fell to 2.77 percent from 2.78 percent.

On the losing side of the U.S. stock market, again, were stocks of athletic-gear companies. Shares had tumbled across the industry on Friday after Foot Locker and Hibbett Sports said revenue fell last quarter. Foot Locker fell $2.56, or 7.4 percent, to $31.82 for Monday’s biggest loss in the S&P 500. It plunged 27.9 percent on Friday.

The dollar dipped to 108.85 Japanese yen from 109.26 yen late Friday. The euro rose to $1.1813 from $1.1760, and the British pound rose to $1.2901 from $1.2876.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.14 to settle at $47.37 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost $1.06 to $51.66 a barrel.

Natural gas rose 7 cents $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.