Regional Briefs – August 19, 2017

Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 6:49 pm |

Hunter Mountain in Catskills Celebrates 100 Years

HUNTER, N.Y. – A celebration took place Saturday on top of Hunter Mountain in the Catskills to mark the 100th anniversary of its fire tower, The Associated Press reported. At 4,040 feet, it is the highest elevation fire tower in New York. The are five remaining fire towers in the Catskills.

Feds to Purchase Concord Grape Juice to Help Growers

ALBANY – Concord grape growers in New York are getting a boost from the federal government, which will spend $18 million to buy surplus grape juice for nutrition programs such as school lunches, The Associated Press reported. The purchase will help stabilize prices farmers receive.

Worker Dies in Elevator Shaft Fall at Construction Site

NEW YORK – A worker fell two stories down an elevator shaft Friday morning at a luxury condo building under construction on Fifth Avenue, The Associated Press reported. Jonathan Lupinsky, 22, was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he died.

26 Bulldog Puppies Found In Hot Van at Store

GARFIELD, N.J. – A hot van with 26 dehydrated English and French bulldog puppies were found Saturday parked outside Walmart, The Associated Press reported. They all appear to be doing well now.