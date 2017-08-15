Cuomo: Expand Hate Crime Law After Charlottesville

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 3:22 pm |

ALBANY (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing changes to the state’s hate-crimes law following the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Democratic governor announced Tuesday that he’ll introduce legislation making it a hate crime to riot or incite a riot that targets a specific class of people protected by anti-discrimination laws.

If approved by state lawmakers, Cuomo’s proposal would enhance criminal penalties for rioting that targets people because of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, gender, age, or disability.

Cuomo says that while peaceful protests must be allowed, New York will not tolerate violence and discrimination.

He also wants to expand the human rights law to ensure that public school students are covered following a court decision that schools were exempt from the law.