Trash Truck Drops Garbage in Apartment Complex Parking Lot

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 5:55 pm |

SOMERS POINT, N.J. (AP) - Tenants of a New Jersey apartment complex were met with foul smells after a garbage truck dropped its haul in a parking lot.

WPVI-TV reports the mess appeared around 5 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Mystic Apartments in Somers Point. The trash mishap left piles of trash in the apartment lot.

Disgruntled residents looked on as seagulls picked over the smelly heaps of garbage. Authorities cleaned up the mess after it was reported.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the mishap.