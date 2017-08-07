Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Over $300M

Powerball, Mega Millions, lottery, jackpot
If you have a dollar or two to spare and you’re feeling lucky – or just hoping to be – you can try buying at a lotto ticket for one or both of the two major multi-state jackpots being drawn this week. The jackpot prize of the Mega Millions, which will be drawn Tuesday night, is now at $346 million. The Powerball, drawn Wednesday night, has a $307 million jackpot. The odds of winning Mega Millions ($1 per ticket) are an astronomical 1 in about 259 million. Powerball ($2 per ticket) odds are even lower: 1 in about $292 million. (Yosef Caldwell/Hamodia)

 