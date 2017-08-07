Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
Advertise
|
Subscribe
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
ט"ו אב תשע"ז
| Monday, August 7, 2017
Hamodia - The daily newspaper of torah jewry
Subscribe to the Hamodia print edition
Sections
Business
Tech
World
Regional
Israel
Community
National
Politics
Op-Ed
Features
Letters
Classifieds
National
Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Over $300M
Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Over $300M
Monday, August 7, 2017 at 4:08 pm |
ט"ו אב תשע"ז
If you have a dollar or two to spare and you’re feeling lucky – or just hoping to be – you can try buying at a lotto ticket for one or both of the two major multi-state jackpots being drawn this week. The jackpot prize of the Mega Millions, which will be drawn Tuesday night, is now at $346 million. The Powerball, drawn Wednesday night, has a $307 million jackpot. The odds of winning Mega Millions ($1 per ticket) are an astronomical 1 in about 259 million. Powerball ($2 per ticket) odds are even lower: 1 in about $292 million. (Yosef Caldwell/Hamodia)