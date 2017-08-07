Ex-New York Senate Leader Skelos Asks Court for New Trial

Monday, August 7, 2017 at 8:30 pm |

Former Senate majority leader Dean Skelos outside court in New York, May 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) - Ex-New York Senate leader Dean Skelos is asking an appeals court for a new trial, citing the precedent set when former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was granted a new trial.

Attorney Alexandra Shapiro wrote in papers filed Monday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the Republican Skelos is entitled to a new trial because public corruption laws were recently freshly defined by the U.S. Supreme Court in a ruling reversing the conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.

Skelos was convicted in 2015 and sentenced last year to five years in prison.