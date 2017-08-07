Ex-New York Senate Leader Skelos Asks Court for New Trial

NEW YORK (AP) - Ex-New York Senate leader Dean Skelos is asking an appeals court for a new trial, citing the precedent set when former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was granted a new trial.
Attorney Alexandra Shapiro wrote in papers filed Monday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the Republican Skelos is entitled to a new trial because public corruption laws were recently freshly defined by the U.S. Supreme Court in a ruling reversing the conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.
Skelos was convicted in 2015 and sentenced last year to five years in prison.