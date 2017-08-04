Rip Currents Causing Deadly Summer Off New Jersey Coast

Friday, August 4, 2017 at 1:23 pm |

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) - Rip currents have led to a deadly summer at the New Jersey shore and warnings from lifeguards and weather forecasters for swimmers to be aware to keep themselves safe.

Six people died between June and July due to rip currents in New Jersey. Rip currents have killed at least 40 people along U.S. beaches so far this year.

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service show that Florida leads the nation this year with 11 deaths. New Jersey and Texas had 6 and North Carolina had 5 rip current deaths by the end of July.

The weather service says the narrow bands generated by waves, wind and the ocean floor have claimed 735 lives since 2002.

Beachgoers should never swim on unguarded beaches.

If caught in a current, swim parallel to shore.