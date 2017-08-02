Yoni Hikind Enters the Race For Brooklyn Council Seat

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 5:28 pm |

Yoni Hikind. (Yoni Hikind campaign)

BROOKLYN - The race to succeed Councilman David Greenfield, who is not seeking reelection, took a turn Tuesday night with Yoni Hikind declared his candidacy.

Hikind, the son of longtime Assemblyman Dov Hikind, will challenge Democrat Kalman Yeger in the general election in November. A social worker, Hikind, 36, is currently seeking petitions to establish the “Our Neighborhood” party line.

Greenfield is retiring to lead the Metropolitan Council of Jewish Poverty next year. He represents Boro Park, Midwood and Bensonhurst.