Regional Briefs – May 16, 2017

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 7:34 pm |

Police Probe Arson, Graffiti At Black Family’s Home

SCHODACK, N.Y. – Authorities are investigating a suspected arson fire at the home of a black family whose house was spray-painted Sunday night with racist graffiti, The Associated Press reported. The late-night fire destroyed Laquan and Jennifer Madison’s garage and damaged their home.

Worker Killed When ATV Crashes Through Building

SWEDEN, N.Y. – Coworkers are mystified as to why a town employee drove an ATV into a wall Monday, The Associated Press reported. Benjamin Levchuk, 19, went to get the ATV so he could help free a stuck lawn mower. When a coworker went to check on Levchuk, he found him dead at the wheel.