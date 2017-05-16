Business Briefs – May 16, 2017

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 8:55 pm |

Delta Tops in On-Time Flights, Spirit Worst for Complaints

WASHINGTON (AP) — Led by Delta, biggest U.S. airlines score best for on-time flights; Spirit records worst complaint rate. Hawaiian, United and American finish near the top for on-time arrivals. Virgin America, now part of Alaska, is late most often.

Feds and Walmart Allege Canned Tuna Prices Fixed

BANGKOK (AP) — Criminal and civil cases allege executives at the largest canned tuna companies have been breaking the law. Major retailers are taking aim at the most popular tuna brands in the U.S. — Chicken of the Sea, Bumble Bee and StarKist — saying they conspired to keep prices high for consumers.

Progress Reducing U.S. Uninsured Rate Comes to A Halt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five years of progress in reducing the number of uninsured Americans has come to a halt. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new figures that estimate 28.6 million people were uninsured in 2016, the same as a year earlier. Experts say that means former President Barack Obama’s health care law was hitting its limits during his final year in office.