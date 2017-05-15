Forces Prepare for Nakba Day Unrest

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 3:52 am |

Arabs riot at the Kalandiya checkpoint. (Issam Rimawi/Flash90, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - Security forces were preparing for a day of unrest, as Arabs in the Palestinian Authority and Israel prepared to commemorate what they call the Nakba [Disaster] – May 15th, the day Israel declared itself a state in 1948 after the Jews accepted the 1947 United Nations Partition Plan. Instead of accepting the plan, seven Arab armies declared war and invaded Israel, while many Palestinians fled the country, after being instructed by Arab leaders to get out of the way of battle while the armies “threw the Jews into the sea.”

Rock-throwing incidents were reported Monday morning in numerous areas, including in the Binyamin area, where rioters blocked roads and threw rocks at Israeli vehicles. On Sunday, arch-terrorist Marwan Barghouti called on Arabs to “rise up and defend the prisoners,” referring to Arab terrorists in Israeli prisons on terrorism charges. Referring to the embarrassing incident last week in which he was caught on camera eating while he was supposed to be in the midst of a hunger strike, Barghouti said that Israeli “attempts to blackmail us will not work. We will continue to fight until we reach our goal.”

IDF soldiers and Shin bet agents overnight Sunday shut down a workshop for the manufacture of arms in an Arab village in central Shomron. The workshop produced dozens of weapons a year. It included several large metal cutting machines, along with dozens of weapons in various stages of manufacture. Soldiers confiscated the equipment and weapons, and made several arrests.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested nine wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.