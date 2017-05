Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 7:44 pm |

NEW YORK - The deadline to apply for the upcoming school year’s nonpublic school security guard program, in which New York City reimburses for the costs, is Monday.

To qualify, a yeshivah or school must have 300 or more students in grades prekindergarten through 12th grade in the 2017-2018 school year. Schools with more students get reimbursed based on the school’s enrollment.

The $19.8 million program is currently in its first year. So far, 163 schools qualified for the reimbursement.