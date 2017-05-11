Christie OKs Delaying Loss of License Over Parking Fines

Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 5:50 pm |

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has given drivers a bit of a reprieve from losing their license because of parking violations.

The Republican governor signed the new law on Thursday after it was approved by lawmakers in March.

It creates a 30-day delay between when someone is notified they have failed to pay a parking fine and when they lose their license.

Previously, the state Motor Vehicle Commission was allowed to suspend a driver’s license or registration as soon as it’s notified of a missed fine or notice to appear in court.