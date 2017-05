Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 8:24 pm |

NEW YORK - New York roads will be open to testing driverless cars, effective immediately, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Companies which have been limited to mostly West Coast states will be able to apply for a New York permit during a year-long pilot program. A person with a driver’s license must be present in the vehicle at all times.

Each vehicle to be used must be listed in the application, and a $5 million insurance policy must be in place for any vehicles to be tested.