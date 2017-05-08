Regional Briefs – May 8, 2017

Monday, May 8, 2017 at 7:43 pm |

Police Probe Vandalism at Upstate Jewish Cemetery

WARWICK, N.Y. – State police are investigating Nazi-inspired vandalism that occurred last fall at a Jewish cemetery in the Hudson Valley, The Associated Press reported. The words “HEIL HITLER” and a swastika were spray-painted on a brick wall at the front entrance of Beth Shalom Cemetery.

United Troubles: Paris-Bound Woman Ends Up in California

NEWARK – A Frenchwoman bound for Paris was placed on a flight to San Francisco instead, WABC reported. United Airlines apologized to Lucie Bahetoukilae, who only speaks French and boarded a plane at the gate that corresponded with her ticket. She eventually made it to Paris after an 11-hour layover.

Christie Signs Bill Capping College Speaker Fees

TRENTON – New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Monday signed a bill capping the amount state universities can pay speakers at $10,000, The Associated Press reported. The bill was inspired after a celebrity was paid $32,000 in 2011 — $2,000 more than a Nobel laureate.

Driver Mistakes Thief for Valet, Hands Over Car Keys

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Mistaking a car thief for a valet at a hotel, a driver voluntarily handed the man the keys to his minivan on Saturday, The Associated Press reported. Steven Jacobs, 35, was arrested Sunday morning after officers stopped the vehicle and found a loaded handgun on the floorboard.

Boys Arrested for Fire That Burned Down Playground

LINDEN, N.J. – Two boys, aged 13 and 11, were arrested Sunday for starting a fire that destroyed a playground, causing $80,000 worth of damage, The Associated Press reported. The boys were identified by neighbors as being in Wales Park when the fire started. They were released to their parents.