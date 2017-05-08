Bill Would Require Toy Makers to Disclose Toxins in Products

Monday, May 8, 2017 at 3:48 pm |

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Environmental groups and child-welfare advocates want New York state to require toy makers to disclose potentially toxic chemicals used in their products.

Several parents and child health experts gathered at the state Capitol Monday to push for a requirement that toy manufacturers notify the state of products sold in New York containing one of several chemicals deemed hazardous to children.

The same group has advocated legislation that would phase out the use of chemicals like benzene, mercury and cobalt in toys.

The measure has faced challenges from toy makers, who note they’re already required to comply with federal regulations.

Supporters said Monday they still want a ban on toxic toys, but requiring disclosure of the chemicals is a reasonable first step.