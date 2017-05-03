Regional Briefs – May 3, 2017

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 7:30 pm |

Foul-Smelling Water Floods Penn Station Concourse

NEW YORK – Commuters were holding their noses Wednesday when foul-smelling water rained onto the LIRR concourse at Penn Station, WNBC reported. Vornado Realty Trust apologized for a leaky sewage pipe and said the mess would be cleared before the evening rush.

Police Give Subway Hero $1K To Replace Stolen Backpack

EDISON, N.J. – Police presented a check for $1,000 to the man who had his backpack stolen after he leaped onto train tracks to rescue a coworker who fainted, The Associated Press reported. Anil Vannavalli, 34, protested that it was too much money but officers told him not to worry about it.

Twin Sisters Give Birth to Baby Boys on Same Day

BRICK, N.J. – Twin sisters delivered baby boys on the same day, Friday, the Asbury Park Press reported. Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham, both 32 and from Toms River, said their sons, Roman and Aaron, will have joint birthday parties and will be dressed in matching outfits.

Rare Example of Early Canal Boat Discovered in Lake

SYRACUSE – Three scuba divers discovered the only example of an early Erie Canal boat on the bottom of Oneida Lake in 2011, the Post-Standard reported. The 62-foot-long wooden vessel was determined to be a Durham boat, which were designed to carry heavy cargo in the 19th century.

Triplets Born With Same Skull Malformation Get Surgery

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – A set of triplets made medical history by being the first born with a rare skull malformation, Newsday reported. Doctors on Monday discussed the successful surgeries of 6-month-old boys Hunter, Jackson and Kaden. The odds of all three triplets having the condition is 1 in 160 trillion.